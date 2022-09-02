Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction.

Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.

“It very hard for the business,” said Siraj Bakery owner, Khalid Eshkuntana.

Eshkuntana said he’s already lost about 15% of his customers during this road project.

“My customers from East Lansing, from Okemos, like east – it’s very hard to come here through construction. It takes about 35-40 minutes to come here,” said Eshkuntana.

Little Dreamer’s Daycare Center said parents have been leaving their home earlier so they can navigate through the construction.

“It definitely has presented it’s challenges especially with drop-off and pick-up for our families. And then especially with the start of school,” said owner Jacqueline Taylor.

People like Jana Nicol haven’t stopped by Waverly Plaza since the road project started. She said a Facebook post asking for support convinced her to navigate through the mess.

“There’s no signs for marking and I think that needs to be better thought-out and play a role in the construction process that goes on around the city and in other areas to make sure that these businesses, that you can get access easily to them through the construction period,” said Nicol.

Lansing City Councilman Adam Hussain made the post on Facebook asking people to come by if they are able. He said he’s working with the Small Business Development Center to help businesses in the Waverly Plaza.

“We’re trying to ensure that everybody knows these businesses are still open, how to get to them. But I think, to be frank, the number one thing we can do as a community is to rally around these businesses,” said Hussain.

Hussain said construction in the area of south Waverly – from Glenburne to Holmes – is expected to last through November.

Detour signs are posted for drivers traveling south on Waverly. Drivers heading north on Waverly don’t have any road blocks for now.

Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.