Waverly improves to 2-0 with win over Lansing Sexton

WAVERLY, Mich. (WILX) - There was no let-down game Thursday for the Waverly Warriors after its Week 1 upset of Lansing Catholic.

The Warriors put together another solid outing, running away from Lansing Sexton 33-16.

Now sitting at 2-0, Waverly will begin CAAC-Black conference play next week when it battles Lansing Everett.

Sexton will look to respond as it begins CAAC-White play next week against Ionia.

