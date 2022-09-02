Traffic alert: Portion of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed on Tuesday for a week-long water main project.

According to city officials, Grand Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee and Saginaw streets at 7 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Shiawassee Street, north on Capitol Avenue and east on Saginaw Street to Grand Avenue. Southbound drivers will be directed east on Saginaw Street, south on Cedar Street and west on Shiawassee Street to Grand Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

