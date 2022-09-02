Traffic alert: Portion of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close for a week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed on Tuesday for a week-long water main project.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to city officials, Grand Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee and Saginaw streets at 7 a.m.
Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Shiawassee Street, north on Capitol Avenue and east on Saginaw Street to Grand Avenue. Southbound drivers will be directed east on Saginaw Street, south on Cedar Street and west on Shiawassee Street to Grand Avenue.
The project is expected to be completed Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.
Related:
- Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall
- Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
- Traffic alert: Stretch of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing to close for emergency sewer repair
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.