Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Labor Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

