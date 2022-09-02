Saluting the trades: Highlighting the service skillsets like cosmetology

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades.

This time we are highlighting the service trades, especially the ones that are being taught through career and technical educational programs.

At Wilson Talent Center, their cosmetology program, students are exposed to all areas of Cosmetology, including haircutting, hair coloring, manicuring, pedicuring, facials and much more. Once they achieve 350 hours of instruction, they are even qualified to work on clients in Extreme Image, the school’s on-site salon.

For more information about the Wilson Talent Center: https://www.inghamisd.org/wtc/wtc-programs/cosmetology/

