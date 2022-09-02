Saluting the trades: Highlighting the service skillsets like cosmetology

As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, we at News 10 are saluting the trades.

This time we are highlighting the service trades, especially the ones that are being taught through career and technical educational programs.

At Wilson Talent Center, their cosmetology program, students are exposed to all areas of Cosmetology, including haircutting, hair coloring, manicuring, pedicuring, facials and much more. Once they achieve 350 hours of instruction, they are even qualified to work on clients in Extreme Image, the school’s on-site salon.

For more information about the Wilson Talent Center: https://www.inghamisd.org/wtc/wtc-programs/cosmetology/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Lansing police say alcohol is a factor behind a car crashing into the Tin Can in downtown...
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash

Latest News

Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it
Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it
Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it
Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it
Wharton Center
Wharton Center welcomes its new executive director
Saluting the Trades
Salute to the Trades: Understanding what they are and how to get involved