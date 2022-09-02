Police seek missing 16-year-old boy believed to be in Grand Rapids

Kyle Allen Pratt
Kyle Allen Pratt
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy missing from Greenville.

According to authorities, Kyle Allen Pratt was reported as a possible runaway Aug. 25. Police believe he is in the Grand Rapids area and has reportedly been seen driving a gray SUV.

Anyone who has seen Kyle Allen Pratt or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 248-514-7349.

More: Missing In Michigan

