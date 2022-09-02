Pitt Gets Win After Losing to Michigan State in Peach Bowl

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to pass against Syracuse during an NCAA football game in Pittsburgh. Pickett and the Panthers face Notre Dame this week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by West Virginia’s JT Daniels smacked off the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of Devonshire, who weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second touchdown in 43 seconds to turn a seven-point deficit into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Panthers in the opener for both teams.

