Pipeline damage in Ithaca prompts service interruption to 1,400 customers

ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is going door-to-door in Ithaca to disconnect customers’ gas lines due to a severed gas line.

According to the utility, an underground pipeline on north Jerome Road was struck and damaged Friday morning. Crews are assessing the damage and going door-to-door to disconnect service Friday night and Saturday. An estimated 1,400 customers in the area will have their gas service interrupted.

Consumers Energy said crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

If you smell gas, get to a safe place outside before contacting the police before calling Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

More emergency safety information can be found on Consumers Energy’s official website here.

