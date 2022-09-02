Over $100K worth of ‘criminal assets’ seized from Metro Detroit drug trafficking ring

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - More than $100,000 in “criminal assets” were reportedly seized from a Metro Detroit drug trafficking organization.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team executed three search warrants on a drug trafficking ring and seized three guns, half a pound of cocaine and more than $100,000 in “criminal assets.”

Police said the dates, locations and other details were not released as the investigation is ongoing.

