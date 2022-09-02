In My View: Tigers’ upcoming schedule shows why pro baseball making changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thank heaven MLB is changing its schedule next year. If the schedule alone is the only change it’s still a good thing.

Just think; The Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals nine times this month in the final 31 games—preposterous! And there are two three-game-series at Comerica Park.

Will the few fans who bother to attend be excited?

Scheduling is huge and the major leagues are clueless on how to market the matchup. But, it’s a product proven by the Tigers and Royals meeting nine times in September, in my view.

