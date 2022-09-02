MSU’s Opening Big Ten Foe Victorious Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minnesota opens Michigan State’s Big Ten football season on September 24th in Spartan Stadium. The Gophers opened their season at home Thursday night and downed New Mexico State 38-0. The Spartans host Akron next Saturday before playing at Washington at 4pm Eastern time on September 17th to conclude their non conference play.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.