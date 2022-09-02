MSU’s Opening Big Ten Foe Victorious Thursday

Minnesota Gophers logo.
Minnesota Gophers logo.(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minnesota opens Michigan State’s Big Ten football season on September 24th in Spartan Stadium. The Gophers opened their season at home Thursday night and downed New Mexico State 38-0. The Spartans host Akron next Saturday before playing at Washington at 4pm Eastern time on September 17th to conclude their non conference play.

