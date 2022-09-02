MSU Police stepping up security

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police are doing everything they can to make sure people are having a safe time, while they have a good time.

There will also be some changes this year; MSU Police say they think will improve the fan experience.

For this first time, clear bags are allowed in Spartan Stadium. There will still be some restrictions with those so, if you have a bag, be prepared to show them it. There will also be clear bags for sale at spartan stadium if people need them.

MSU Police have also started a texting sign up service for anybody coming to campus games. The texts will include all safety, lot and traffic updates.

Dana Whyte, a spokesperson for MSU Police, said they will be ramping up their presence to make people feel safe as well.

“We have adjusted our officers schedules a bit for football, we do this every year. This Friday just expect to see us around campus,” Whyte said. “We are here to help, and we want people to know that we are a resource. If anyone needs anything they can reach out to us but it’s definitely going to be a busy weekend and we’re excited for everyone to come.”

MSU faculty, staff, and students can sign up for the texting service by logging in to the Everbridge self-help portal to manage their contact data. They will be redirected to an MSU login page to use their NetID credentials for authentication.

Non-MSU students who would like to receive MSU ALERT notifications can subscribe to the University’s NIXLE channel by texting MSUALERT to 888777 message and data rates may apply.

