Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94

Crash remains under investigation.
A man from Saginaw was hospitalized after a crash on I-94 on Sept. 2, 2022.
A man from Saginaw was hospitalized after a crash on I-94 on Sept. 2, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.

Police said the driver, a 66-year-old man from Saginaw, was transported to a hospital for “advanced medical treatment.” His wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not injured.

Eastbound I-94 had its left lane shut down for about three hours as Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash and removed debris.

Police said there is no information about the semi truck or its driver and the crash remains under investigation.

