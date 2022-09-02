Michigan educators look to reverse trend of falling test scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is new evidence the pandemic has created a setback for young students.

A report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, found test scores for 9-year-olds saw the biggest drop in decades.

As kids start their first weeks of school, educators are looking to reverse those trends.

The recent test score report looked at the scores of 9-year-olds across the country. Most of those students were in third or fourth grade during the testing.

At Lansing’s Back to School Bash, News 10 spoke with a third grader who said she hasn’t had a normal school year since kindergarten - and that’s why her mom is staying positive.

“First and second grade was fun. But nothing compares to third grade,” said Charlotte Stratton, who feels she is now, officially, one of the “big kids.”

Her favorite part of school, so far, is seeing her friends on the playground.

“At recess, we don’t have to be like this class goes here and the others have to stay there,” Charlotte said. “I can be with another class where my second grade friend was.”

The pandemic put a lot of restrictions on students. But it also caused a lot of kids to fall behind and over the past two years standardized test scores have fallen

Charlotte’s mom, Amanda Stratton says she’s not surprised.

“Everything kind of went on hold for two years,” Stratton said. “It’s hard to compare test scores to when things weren’t how they always were.”

Nationally, reading and math scores fell sharply during the pandemic with the National Assessment of Educational Progress calling it the most significant drop in 30 years.

More: Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

In Michigan, educators saw scores fall as well. However, 2022 showed some progress from 2021, encouraging education officials.

“There’s still work to do,” said Martin Ackley with the Michigan Department of Education. “Because at the student level the scores have gone down but not at the rate that they did last year.”

At least 60% of school districts increased or maintained their scores from last year. Scores still are not where they were pre-pandemic, but they are getting closer.

“Scores are leveling off and a lot of hard work by teachers and students over the past year has really made a difference and it’s looking promising for this year,” Ackley said. “If they keep things up and they keep focused and staying in person- that makes a difference too.”

Others say this isn’t the only way progress should be measured.

“We can’t put a lot of stock into what standardized test scores are saying, especially now,” said Thomas Morgan with the Michigan Education Association.

Currently, some educators say teachers and parents should focus on getting back to normal before focusing on scores.

That’s what Stratton hopes her daughter gets out of third grade.

“I hope she makes more friends,” she said. “I hope she builds her confidence in the classroom.”

Officials tell News 10 that this year, they expect those scores to continue rising.

Next: ‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.