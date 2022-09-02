MDARD: EEE virus found in St. Joseph County Horse

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health officials are warning the public to take precautions after the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) for 2022 has been found in Michigan.

EEE is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes to both animals and people. It’s generally seen in late summer to early fall in Michigan. It’s is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. with a 90% fatality rate among horses that become ill and a 33% fatality rate among humans who become ill. Last year, Michigan experienced 9 cases of EEE in horses and one human case.

Friday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported Michigan’s first case of EEE for 2022 in a three-year-old Standardbred filly from St. Joseph County.

“The St. Joseph County horse was never vaccinated against EEE, and it developed signs of illness—including fever and ataxia—which progressed to the animal exhibiting neurologic signs and being down on the ground with an inability to get up. The horse later succumbed to the disease,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “It is critically important for horse owners to reach out to their veterinarian to discuss how to best protect their animals from EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

Owners are encouraged to:

Vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Place livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Use an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species.

Eliminate standing water on the property by filling in puddles, repairing eaves and changing the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

If a horse shows signs of the illness, such as mild fever and stumbling, owners should contact a veterinarian. People can also be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. The disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact. In humans, signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. The virus can also cause severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may occur in some cases.

“This equine case indicates the EEE virus is here in Michigan and provides a warning that residents could also become infected by a mosquito,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive. “Michigan residents are urged to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

Overall, EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses will continue to pose a risk to both animals and humans until temperatures consistently fall below freezing. The State of Michigan provides EEE updates on it’s website.

