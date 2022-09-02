Mason tops Holt for first South Cedar Street Bowl win since 1976

The series took a long hiatus but the Bulldogs used lots of offensive firepower to take the trophy back to Mason
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Mason used a strong performance from quarterback Cason Carswell to knock off Holt 35-12 to win the South Cedar Street Bowl for the first time in 46 years.  

The series took a long hiatus but the Bulldogs used lots of offensive firepower to take the trophy back to Mason. 

Carswell passed for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns and Junior A.J. Martel rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Colin Page caught 6 passes for 84 yards while Derek Badgley had 7 tackles on defense for Mason. 

The Bulldogs moved to 2-and-0 while Holt fell to 0-and-2.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Capital Area Humane Society seeks ‘special homes’ for rescued beagles

Latest News

GRAND LEDGE JACKSON
Grand Ledge edges past Jackson in OT
WILLIAMSTON CATHOLIC
Williamston now 2-0 with road win over Lansing Catholic
PORTLAND DEWITT
Frenzy Game of the Week: DeWitt outlasts Portland in final seconds
EASTERN EVERETT
Lansing Everett tops Eastern Quakers