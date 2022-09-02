Mason tops Holt for first South Cedar Street Bowl win since 1976

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Mason used a strong performance from quarterback Cason Carswell to knock off Holt 35-12 to win the South Cedar Street Bowl for the first time in 46 years.

The series took a long hiatus but the Bulldogs used lots of offensive firepower to take the trophy back to Mason.

Carswell passed for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns and Junior A.J. Martel rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Colin Page caught 6 passes for 84 yards while Derek Badgley had 7 tackles on defense for Mason.

The Bulldogs moved to 2-and-0 while Holt fell to 0-and-2.

