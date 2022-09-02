LIVE: A warm, humid Friday to kick off the holiday weekend and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the game day forecast as Michigan State kicks off the 2022-23 season Friday night, hosting Western Michigan University. Plus what we can expect over the holiday weekend.

Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the morning, including a major bust in Jackson County, pilots in Detroit picketing over a busy travel weekend, and NASA’s latest plan for Artemis I. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Warm and humid Friday

Now Desk LIVE from Spartan Stadium with what you need to know for game day

Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects

Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into bar

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 2, 2022

  • Average High: 78º Average Low 56º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1946

