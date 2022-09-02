LIVE from Spartan Stadium with what you need to know for game day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seth Wells joins the Now Desk live from Spartan Stadium with the latest on traffic changes getting to campus, new policies for tailgating and bringing bags into the game, and more on the 2022-23 season. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

