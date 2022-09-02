Latest From the U. S. Open Tennis Tournament

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Iga Swiatek is winning easily - and quietly. At this U.S. Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around. Swiatek says: “Yeah, that’s kind of her time right now.” The two-time French Open champion easily beat 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round for her WTA Tour-leading 50th victory this season. A day after Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, and No. 3 Maria Sakkari lost, Swiatek perhaps looms as an even bigger threat to win a seventh title this year. At night, Rafael Nadal bloodied himself by cutting his nose with his racket in a four-set victory over Fabio Fognini.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Lansing police say alcohol is a factor behind a car crashing into the Tin Can in downtown...
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game...
Wilson’s Deal Now Finalized
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
Pitt Gets Win After Losing to Michigan State in Peach Bowl
Alabama missing out on football bets, or is it?
CMU Loses Opener
Minnesota Gophers logo.
MSU’s Opening Big Ten Foe Victorious Thursday