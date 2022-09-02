Lansing Everett tops Eastern Quakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett used a potent brotherly combination in its backfield to shutout Lansing Eastern 17-0.

Running Back Beni Davidson rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown and his brother Nizjai Davidson rushed for 86 yards from his quarterback position and scored a TD as the Vikings moved to a 2-and-0 start for the second consecutive season.

Both were also standouts defensively; Nizjai with an interception and 6 tackles while Beni had 4 tackles including a QB sack.

The Quakers play Waverly next week with a chance to go to 3-and-0 for the first time in 9 years.

