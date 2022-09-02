Laingsburg pushes Pewamo-Westphalia, but PUirates prevail

Wolfpack rally late, but Pirates hold on.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - After a tough opening week loss last week to Union, Pewamo-Westphalia responded well against Laingsburg, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, before the Wolfpack nearly came all the way back before ultimately falling to the Pirates 28-21.

The Pirates opened up CMAC conference play with a win and will take on Dansville next Friday.

Now at 0-2, Laingsburg will try bouncing back against Potterville.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Capital Area Humane Society seeks ‘special homes’ for rescued beagles

Latest News

MSU DARTMOUTH
Four Spartans Grab Goals in Rout of Dartmouth
EAST LANSING FENTON
East Lansing wins over Fenton, moves to 2-0
GRAND LEDGE JACKSON
Grand Ledge edges past Jackson in OT
WILLIAMSTON CATHOLIC
Williamston now 2-0 with road win over Lansing Catholic