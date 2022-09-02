Laingsburg pushes Pewamo-Westphalia, but PUirates prevail

Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - After a tough opening week loss last week to Union, Pewamo-Westphalia responded well against Laingsburg, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, before the Wolfpack nearly came all the way back before ultimately falling to the Pirates 28-21.

The Pirates opened up CMAC conference play with a win and will take on Dansville next Friday.

Now at 0-2, Laingsburg will try bouncing back against Potterville.

