Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss.

The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.

Background: Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

Police asked the public to be on the lookout while expanding their search. Martin was eventually found several states to the south.

Elmer Hitt, Director of Police and Fire Services for Jackson, Michigan, confirmed with News 10 that Martin was found in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Leandrew Martin was arrested this morning in Jackson, Mississippi,” Hitt said. “He will be held pending extradition back to Michigan.”

Martin faces charges for open murder and felony firearm. An arraignment date will be announced after the extradition date is set.

