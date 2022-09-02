Ingham County Health Department stresses importance of immunization going into school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vaccination rates are at an all-time low in Michigan, making the state vulnerable to issues thought to be a problem of the past. In response, the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) has launched a new campaign to remind residents to ‘Take Your Shot.’

“We are seeing the lowest vaccination rates--especially among children--that the state has seen in years,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer. “For individuals’ health and the health of our community, we are encouraging everyone to stay current on all their vaccinations.”

With students returning to the classroom and people adjusting to changes from COVID-19, ICHD officials said it will be important for everyone to get up to date on all their normal vaccinations. However, vaccination rates in the county have dropped by about 5% for children ages 19-to-35 months since December 2019.

The decline is believed to be caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on in-office primary care visits. Vaccine hesitancy among people vulnerable to misinformation also remains an issue.

“The Ingham County Health Department is happy to discuss any questions or concerns individuals may have about vaccinations,” said Vail. “Given all the information out there, it’s only understandable that some may have questions prior to receiving a vaccination.”

ICHD offers resources on immunization schedules and routine vaccines, seasonal flu, COVID-19, travel preparations and nearly anything else necessary for protecting against disease. The health department also operates an Immunization Clinic at 5303 S. Cedar St. in Lansing and offers low cost or free vaccines to those who qualify.

County residents can find resources for helping loved ones and keeping the community safe on the Take Your Shot website.

