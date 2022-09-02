Haslett shuts out Okemos for Median Bowl

Haslett scored twice quickly in the first quarter
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings came into Okemos with an 0-1 record, after their loss to Dewitt last week.

A win over the Wolves would give Haslett the Meridian Bowl, the trophy that the two teams split.

Haslett scored twice quickly in the first quarter on their way to a 62-0 win over the Wolves, who have been shut out for 11 straight games.

Next, the Vikings host St. Johns, and the Wolves host the 2-0 East Lansing Trojans.

