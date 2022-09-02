Grand Ledge Wins on Two-Point Try in Overtime at Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Let’s go to Withington Stadium in Jackson. The Vikings at home took on Grand Ledge and somebody was going to go 2-0 in this game.

A missed Grand Ledge field goal with one second left in regulation helped set up an overtime thriller in Jackson.

Jackson started with the ball in overtime and Josh Billingsly carried it in for the score. Jackson made the point after to go up by seven.

Grand Ledge responded with a touchdown of their own by backup quarterback Mason Stocker.

The game went down to the wire with Grand Ledge electing to go for a two-point try. Stocker rolled to his right and found a diving Jameson Patten for the game-winner!

Grand Ledge wins 29-28.

Grand Ledge Head Football Coach Joe Byra lauded his players after the game.

“Obviously, we had some turnovers in this one early in the game that costs us, but the kids stayed together,” said Byra, “and that’s what we preach no matter what happens, we stay together as a group and we continue to perform as a brotherhood all the way to the finish and it came right down to the very last play, so I’m really proud.”

