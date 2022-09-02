Grand Ledge edges past Jackson in OT

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge quarterback Mason Stocker ran for a touchdown in overtime to pull the Comets to within one point than passed for a 2-point conversion to give them a heartstopping 29-28 victory over the Vikings at Jackson’s Withington Stadium.

The late game heroics capped off a sensational game for Stocker, who ran for 2 touchdowns and passed for 2 more and teammate Mac Fourman rushed for 106 yards on the ground.

The Comets are off to a 2-and-0 start while Jackson falls to 1-and-1.

