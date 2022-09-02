Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 1st

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Frenzy is getting even more frenzy-er! We had multiple games that were worthy of our Game of the Week, but Dewitt vs. Portland was a great matchup!

Scores from Mid-Michigan games are below!

Game of the Week: Dewitt 39, Portland 34

Mason 35, Holt 12

Lansing Everett 17, Lansing Eastern 0

Williamston 22, Lansing Catholic 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Laingsburg 21

East Lansing 28, Fenton 14

Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT)

Waverly 33, Lansing Sexton 16

Haslett 62, Okemos 0

Plainwell 49, Coldwater 0

Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19

Mattawan 37, Marshall 0

Corunna 35, Pinckney 28

Ovid-Elsie 55, Byron 7

Jackson Northwest 28, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 0

Detroit Country Day 21, Parma Western 14

Battle Creek Central 34, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti 13

Perry 49, Holton 0

Belding 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0

Bath 22, Potterville 20

Dansville 34, Saranac 19

Clinton 50, Mt. Morris 13

Fowler 35, Petersburg Summerfield 14

Bronson 50, Springport 12

Manchester 29, Addison 26

Reading 26, Grass Lake 14

Homer 38, Jonesville 32

Hanover Horton 27, Michigan Center 20

Ionia 44, Wyoming Kellogsville 8

Charlotte 51, Owosso 6

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, St. Johns 14

Union City 42, Quincy 6

