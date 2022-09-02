Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Thursday, September 1st
Dewitt wins thriller over Portland, Mason wins rivalry game for first time in over 40 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Frenzy is getting even more frenzy-er! We had multiple games that were worthy of our Game of the Week, but Dewitt vs. Portland was a great matchup!
Scores from Mid-Michigan games are below!
Game of the Week: Dewitt 39, Portland 34
Lansing Everett 17, Lansing Eastern 0
Williamston 22, Lansing Catholic 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Laingsburg 21
Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT)
Plainwell 49, Coldwater 0
Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19
Mattawan 37, Marshall 0
Corunna 35, Pinckney 28
Ovid-Elsie 55, Byron 7
Jackson Northwest 28, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 0
Detroit Country Day 21, Parma Western 14
Battle Creek Central 34, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0
Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti 13
Perry 49, Holton 0
Belding 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0
Bath 22, Potterville 20
Dansville 34, Saranac 19
Clinton 50, Mt. Morris 13
Fowler 35, Petersburg Summerfield 14
Bronson 50, Springport 12
Manchester 29, Addison 26
Reading 26, Grass Lake 14
Homer 38, Jonesville 32
Hanover Horton 27, Michigan Center 20
Ionia 44, Wyoming Kellogsville 8
Charlotte 51, Owosso 6
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, St. Johns 14
Union City 42, Quincy 6
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.