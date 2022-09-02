Frenzy Game of the Week: DeWitt outlasts Portland in final seconds

Bryce Kurncz late-game hero for Panthers.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last couple of years, the Portland Raiders have caused some headaches for Rob Zimmerman’s DeWitt Panthers.

Last season, the Raiders handed the Panthers their only regular season loss on the final possession of the game.

This time around, DeWitt returned the favor.

With under 20 seconds to go and DeWitt down one, Elliot Larner took an Aspen Keyes pitch and threw the game-winning touchdown to senior Bryce Kurncz for the game-winning touchdown as DeWitt held off Portland 39-34 in an instant classic.

“What an unbelievable game. But I think every time we play these guys, they have that same kind of thing happen,” Zimmerman said. “Last year they scored in the last minute to beat us. Man, our kids dug down and made plays when they had to. Bryce Kurncz is a pretty special kid.”

Pretty special, indeed.

The do-it-all senior took it upon his shoulders and stepped up series after series, racking up a whopping 241 all-purpose yards in the win.

“We’ve been practicing two minute in practice, so we were prepared for that, we had our plays down and we just executed,” Kurncz said. “That’s the biggest part of it. It comes down to our coaches, our coaches are the best in the state they come up with great game plans, so I give all my credit to them.”

DeWitt improves to 2-0 and will hit the road next week at Detroit Catholic Central.

As for Portland, the Raiders will try to bounce back as they begin CAAC-White conference play against Eaton Rapids.

