Four Spartans Grab Goals in Rout of Dartmouth

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Riding a dominant effort by the front line, Michigan State women’s soccer drove past the Dartmouth Big Green in a 4-1 contest on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium, in the opening game of a doubleheader with the Spartan men’s team. The event’s attendance of 2,534 marks the first sellout of the season for both MSU soccer programs.

The Michigan State women improve to 4-0-1 overall on the year, marking the best start for an MSU team since the 2018 squad logged an identical record through the first five contests of the season. In defeat, Dartmouth suffers its first loss of the year and falls to 2-1.

In the box score, junior forward Ranya Senhaji led the way with three total points split between a second-half goal followed by an assist later in the period. In addition to Senhaji, senior forward Camryn Evans, sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes and graduate defender Ruby Diodati each booked one goal apiece, while senior defender Bria Schrotenboer and freshman midfielder Emerson Sargent tallied assists.

MSU amassed a dominant 23-6 margin in shots attempted and built up a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. The Spartans logged their second-most shots on goal through this point in the season, chronicling 13 booted balls on target compared to Dartmouth’s two. The Green & White now own a domineering 49-8 edge over their opponents in terms of shots on goal this season.

Wickes and Diodati each placed shots on target in the early going, but solid saves by the Dartmouth keeper kept the game deadlocked through the first 24 minutes. A handball by a Big Green player inside the penalty area culminated in a penalty kick attempt for Diodati in the 25th minute, which found the bottom right corner of the net for MSU’s only score of the first half. Three more Spartan shots on goal landed in the keeper’s hands, and MSU carried a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Green & White took a dominant offensive approach in the second stanza, with Schrotenboer finding Evans in the 63rd minute for a right-footed score that zipped into the bottom left corner of the net. With MSU leading 2-0, the Spartans doubled down and notched their third goal of the game less than 10 minutes later. Senhaji snagged a slick pass from Sargeant in the 72nd minute and placed it past the keeper into the bottom left corner of the goal. Wickes followed six minutes later with her Senhaji-assisted goal to ice MSU’s scoring and build up a 4-0 lead. In the 83rd, Dartmouth’s Aspen Anderson found the back of the net on a feed from Dasa Hase that finalized the 4-1 result, marking the first goal yielded by the Spartan defense this season.

In goal, senior Lauren Kozal played the full 90 minutes and notched one save while allowing one goal. The Big Green utilized a two-keeper tandem, with Charlotte Cyr starting the contest and playing into the 82nd minute with seven saves and four scores allowed before being relieved by Emily Hardy, who played the remainder of the game and tallied one save.

