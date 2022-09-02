East Lansing wins over Fenton, moves to 2-0

FENTON, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 2-0 with a 28-14 win over the Fenton Tigers Thursday night, thanks to touchdowns from Kanye Jackson and Dalen Adams.

The Trojans have yet to play in their stadium on their new turf, but they have a chance to be 3-0 when they open their homestand.

Up next, the Trojans travel to Okemos to take on the Wolves, who are 0-2.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.