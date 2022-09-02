East Lansing wins over Fenton, moves to 2-0

Kanye Jackson and Dalen Adams scored for the Trojans
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans moved to 2-0 with a 28-14 win over the Fenton Tigers Thursday night, thanks to touchdowns from Kanye Jackson and Dalen Adams.

The Trojans have yet to play in their stadium on their new turf, but they have a chance to be 3-0 when they open their homestand.

Up next, the Trojans travel to Okemos to take on the Wolves, who are 0-2.

