Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township.
According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue.
Marsh Road, north of Lake Lansing Road, was closed for a few hours as repairs were made.
The area opened to normal traffic just before 10 a.m.
