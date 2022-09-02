Collision brings down utility pole in Meridian Township, cuts power to stop light

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Friday morning cut power to a traffic light in Meridian Township.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Marsh and Lake Lansing roads. Consumers Energy reported to the scene to fix the issue.

Marsh Road, north of Lake Lansing Road, was closed for a few hours as repairs were made.

The area opened to normal traffic just before 10 a.m.

