CMU Loses Opener

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University opened its 2022 football season Thursday night and lost at Oklahoma State 58-44. The Chips had the game tied 7-7 but then fell behind 51-15 before making the game more respectable with the final score. CMU as a 20 1/2 point underdog. CMU returns to open its home season in Mount Pleasant next Saturday against South Alabama. At Kelly Shorts Stadium the field will be renamed that day Deromedi/Kramer Field in honor of previous noteworthy head coaches Herb Deromedi and Roy Kramer, both of whom will be in attendance.

