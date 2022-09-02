CMU Loses Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University opened its 2022 football season Thursday night and lost at Oklahoma State 58-44. The Chips had the game tied 7-7 but then fell behind 51-15 before making the game more respectable with the final score. CMU as a 20 1/2 point underdog. CMU returns to open its home season in Mount Pleasant next Saturday against South Alabama. At Kelly Shorts Stadium the field will be renamed that day Deromedi/Kramer Field in honor of previous noteworthy head coaches Herb Deromedi and Roy Kramer, both of whom will be in attendance.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.