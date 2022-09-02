Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday.

Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.

JNET officials said police found guns, drugs and money in the searches.

“As a result of the search warrants, detectives from JNET and RHINO seized two firearms, approximately $20,000 in cash, approximately an ounce of heroin, approximately nine ounces of cocaine, and approximately seventeen ounces of methamphetamine,” JNET said. “Detectives also located and seized two hydraulic presses that are commonly used in large scale narcotics trafficking.”

To cover the scale of the searches at the speed necessary, JNET and RHINO officials said they were assisted by multiple local departments. Those included the Jackson Police Department, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the MSP Jackson Post, the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety, the MSP 1st District Hometown Security Team, the Jackson County Special Response Team, the Jackson County Violent Crimes Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP Aviation, the MSP Technical Services Unit, the Flint Area Narcotics Group, Tri-County Metro Narcotics, the Southwest Enforcement Team, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team, the MSP K-9 unit, the MSP 2nd District Surveillance Support Team, the MSP Marijuana and Tobacco tax investigation’s section, and the Monroe Area Narcotics Team/Investigative services.

These search warrants were part of an ongoing investigation into widespread drug trafficking in Southeastern Michigan.

