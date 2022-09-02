Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.(Paul Fisher/Getty Images via Canva)
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – Three visitors to a state park in South Carolina claim they saw an animal they believe could be Bigfoot.

The three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.

The people were unable to take a photo quickly enough but reported the sighting to park staff and to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

According to the report, the animal had legs that were “approximately 3 feet long, human-like jointed knee, with dark brown, splotchy black hair that was approximately 2 inches long.”

The report continues, “We were all in a state of amazement as to what occurred as it happened so quickly. We have enjoyed taking many vacations at the park throughout the years since we were children in the 1950′s to the present. While the area is abundant in wildlife, we have never witnessed anything like this in the past.”

The park superintendent informed the group he would take the report as a “credible incident” and initiate an investigation.

