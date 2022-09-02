Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into bar

By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police say alcohol is behind a car crashing into a business in downtown Lansing early Friday morning.

News 10 was first on the scene around 1:20 a.m. outside of the Tin Can bar on E Michigan Avenue near Museum Drive.

Police say a 52-year-old Lansing man is in custody. They say that no one was hurt during the crash and no roads were closed due to the incident.

