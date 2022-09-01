Wilson Signs Massive Deal With Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Russell Wilson signed a five-year extension worth $245 million with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. The new deal kicks in after the 2024 season and keeps Wilson in Denver for the next seven years. The new contract includes $165 million in guarantees and pays Wilson an average of $49 million a season. The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March for three players and five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections this year and next. This comes three weeks after the team was sold to the Walton-Penner ownership group, the wealthiest in the NFL.

