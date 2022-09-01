Wharton Center welcomes its new executive director

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wharton Center at Michigan State University has a new leader. Eric Olmscheid is now the executive director.

Olmscheid is the former Director of Programming and Education at Des Moines Performing Arts and has nearly 20 years of experience with nationally recognized performing arts organizations.

As Wharton Center begins to celebrate its 40th anniversary season, Olmscheid says that he is excited to join the organization at such a special time to provide vision for its future.

Check out the video to get to know Eric Olmscheid.

Olmscheid replaced Michael Brand, who retired after serving in the role for 18 years

For more information about the Wharton Center: https://www.whartoncenter.com/

