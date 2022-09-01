US fines Waterford business $10 million for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had

As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.

“Defeat devices violate Clean Air Act emissions requirements that protect public health and the environment, including by protecting vulnerable communities that are disproportionately impacted by air pollution,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “The United States will vigorously enforce the Clean Air Act, including its prohibition of illegal devices that bypass emission controls and harm the environment and public health.”

EPA testing has shown that aftermarket ‘defeat devices’ can increase vehicle emissions substantially, which can contribute to a variety of public health problems related to exposure to air pollution. A court just fined two businesses in Waterford for selling these devices.

On Aug. 29, the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan awarded a default judgment, granting the proposed $10 million civil penalty against Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC of Waterford, Michigan. The violations the United States identified in its December 2021 complaint included the manufacture, sale and installation of aftermarket parts known as “defeat devices” designed to disable or bypass required vehicle emissions controls.

The court also granted the proposed $455,925 civil penalty against the owner of the two companies, Nicholas Piccolo, for failing to respond to an information request, and entered a judgment against Piccolo of slightly less than $1 million for alleged fraudulent transfers in violation of the Federal Debt Collection Procedures Act. The court entered a permanent injunction against future sales of defeat devices against all of the defendants.

“This action sends a strong message that selling and installing defeat devices on vehicles and engines will not be tolerated,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Emission control systems on vehicles are designed to protect public health by reducing pollution, which is why EPA is committed to ensuring that companies comply with the Clean Air Act.”

