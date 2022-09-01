Traffic alert: Stretch of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing to close for emergency sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing will be closed Friday for an emergency sewer repair.

According to city officials, Cavanaugh Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street at 7 a.m.

Westbound drivers will be detoured south on Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Jolly Road and north on Cedar Street back to Cavanaugh Road. Eastbound drivers will be detoured the opposite way, south on Cedar Street, east on Jolly Road and north on Pennsylvania Avenue back to Cavanaugh Road.

The project is expected to be completed at 6 p.m.

