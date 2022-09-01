Traffic alert: Stretch of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing to close for emergency sewer repair

Cavanaugh Road in Lansing will be closed for several hours on Sept. 2, 2022.
Cavanaugh Road in Lansing will be closed for several hours on Sept. 2, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing will be closed Friday for an emergency sewer repair.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, Cavanaugh Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street at 7 a.m.

Westbound drivers will be detoured south on Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Jolly Road and north on Cedar Street back to Cavanaugh Road. Eastbound drivers will be detoured the opposite way, south on Cedar Street, east on Jolly Road and north on Pennsylvania Avenue back to Cavanaugh Road.

The project is expected to be completed at 6 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
Change this caption before publishing
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw

Latest News

Recount complete: Meridian Township marijuana business ban declined by voters
Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall
Wharton Center
Meet Wharton Center's New Executive Director
WILX Weather Webcast 9/1/2022 PM