Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m.

MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m.

If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

