Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kaden Krutsch

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kaden Krutsch from Leslie.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kaden Krutsch from Leslie.

He plays baseball for the Leslie Blackhawks. Krutsch hopes to play a sport for Michigan State University in the future.

