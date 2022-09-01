Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kaden Krutsch

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kaden Krutsch from Leslie.

He plays baseball for the Leslie Blackhawks. Krutsch hopes to play a sport for Michigan State University in the future.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.