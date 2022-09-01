September starts Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

It’s always time to start looking our for yourself and the people you love and care about, but September emphasizes this idea.
Warning sings of suicide look different in everyone but there are some things to look out for.
Warning sings of suicide look different in everyone but there are some things to look out for.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sept. 1 marks the first day of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

This September, organization like Great Lakes Recovery Centers want you to look for warning signs in yourself and others.

If someone is expressing feelings of hopelessness, planning a will or withdrawing from the things that normally make them happy – it may be time to worry abou ttheir mental health status.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers Therapist Paul Olsen says every community should be concerned about its rate of suicide.

“They’re talking about feeling like they’re a burden to others,” said Olsen. “If they’re talking about strong feelings of guilt and shame – if they’re like I said withdrawing from other people, mood changes, if they’re angry, very sad, those types of behaviors are things to watch out for.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please dial 988 for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can also text “HELLO” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Or, if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts you can go to the nearest emergency room.

Here are more resources for you.

