Seattle Sweeps the Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Seattle Mariners completed a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon with a 7-0 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers fall to 50-81 on the season with 31 games remaining, including the final four in October in Seattle against the Mariners. The Tigers managed just four hits on the day. They open a three game home series against the Kansas City Royals Friday night. The teams meet nine times this month.

