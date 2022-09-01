Seattle Sweeps the Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Seattle Mariners completed a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon with a 7-0 victory at Comerica Park. The Tigers fall to 50-81 on the season with 31 games remaining, including the final four in October in Seattle against the Mariners. The Tigers managed just four hits on the day. They open a three game home series against the Kansas City Royals Friday night. The teams meet nine times this month.

