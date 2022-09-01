Salute the trades: Appreciating the buildings and the people behind it

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leading up to Labor Day, News 10 is saluting the trades.

This time we are focusing on the people who have built and maintained some of Mid-Michigan’s newest and biggest buildings and spoke with members of the Michigan Building Trades Council.

These are the men and women in the construction trades. These range for those in the carpentry, electricity, plumbing, mason, roofing fields and more.

A lot of these people have been doing these jobs for decades.

With Labor Day coming up, each of these trade members say the best way to celebrate the holiday is to take time to appreciate the people and buildings around you.

For more information about how to start a trades career and see who is hiring: https://www.michiganbuildingtrades.org/

