Round Three For Serena Friday

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis...
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The next woman who must deal with the daunting task of playing Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, Ajla Tomljanovic, considers herself an admirer of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Tomljanovic says she’s been a fan of Williams since she was a kid. They meet for the first time on Friday night in the third round. The players Williams beat in the second round on Wednesday and first round Monday also grew up watching her on TV - and also had never played her until this week. This is not why Williams is winning these contests in what is expected to be the last tournament of her career, but it sure can’t hurt.

