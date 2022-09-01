Robinson to Miss Commanders’ Game in Detroit

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list today. Coach Ron Rivera says the move came on the advice of doctors. Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg and was released from the hospital hours later. The team has not provided an estimate on when Robinson might be able to play again. Robinson’s college coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban, said it was possible the 23-year-old might be able to get back on the field this season.

