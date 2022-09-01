Portland, Dewitt to highlight WILX’s Thursday Frenzy

The Raiders and Panthers both enter week 2 with a 1-0 record
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 is upon us in high school football! This is the final Frenzy on Thursday.

The Portland Raiders and the Dewitt Panthers are our Game of the Week, and are sure to bring some quality highlights during tonight’s show.

The Raiders and Panthers both enter week 2 with a 1-0 record; the Raiders took down Ovid-Elsie at home 36-8, and the Panthers beat Haslett 21-14 at Michigan Stadium as part of the Battle at the Big House Series.

Additional games that will be shown on the Frenzy tonight include:

Mason @ Holt

Lansing Eastern @ Lansing Everett

Williamston @ Lansing Catholic

Laingsburg @ Pewamo-Westphalia

East Lansing @ Fenton

Grand Ledge @ Jackson

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart @ Fulton

Lansing Sexton @ Waverly

Hanover-Horton@ Michigan Center

Haslett @ Okemos

