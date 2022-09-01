Portland, Dewitt to highlight WILX’s Thursday Frenzy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 is upon us in high school football! This is the final Frenzy on Thursday.

The Portland Raiders and the Dewitt Panthers are our Game of the Week, and are sure to bring some quality highlights during tonight’s show.

The Raiders and Panthers both enter week 2 with a 1-0 record; the Raiders took down Ovid-Elsie at home 36-8, and the Panthers beat Haslett 21-14 at Michigan Stadium as part of the Battle at the Big House Series.

Additional games that will be shown on the Frenzy tonight include:

Mason @ Holt

Lansing Eastern @ Lansing Everett

Williamston @ Lansing Catholic

Laingsburg @ Pewamo-Westphalia

East Lansing @ Fenton

Grand Ledge @ Jackson

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart @ Fulton

Lansing Sexton @ Waverly

Hanover-Horton@ Michigan Center

Haslett @ Okemos

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.