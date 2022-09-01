Portland, Dewitt to highlight WILX’s Thursday Frenzy
The Raiders and Panthers both enter week 2 with a 1-0 record
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 is upon us in high school football! This is the final Frenzy on Thursday.
The Portland Raiders and the Dewitt Panthers are our Game of the Week, and are sure to bring some quality highlights during tonight’s show.
The Raiders and Panthers both enter week 2 with a 1-0 record; the Raiders took down Ovid-Elsie at home 36-8, and the Panthers beat Haslett 21-14 at Michigan Stadium as part of the Battle at the Big House Series.
Additional games that will be shown on the Frenzy tonight include:
Mason @ Holt
Lansing Eastern @ Lansing Everett
Williamston @ Lansing Catholic
Laingsburg @ Pewamo-Westphalia
East Lansing @ Fenton
Grand Ledge @ Jackson
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart @ Fulton
Lansing Sexton @ Waverly
Hanover-Horton@ Michigan Center
Haslett @ Okemos
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.