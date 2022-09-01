Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have sent the all clear after a brief standoff at a Grand Ledge grocery store.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, officers from the Grand Ledge Police Department were called to the Meijer store on Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge on reports of a man threatening suicide. The callers said the suicidal man was armed with a knife.

Read: Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man still armed, and ‘bleeding heavily’ from an apparent self-inflicted neck wound.

For public safety concerns, the store was evacuated and closed while police dealt with the situation.

After a brief standoff, Grand Ledge Police were able to to take the 28-year-old into custody. He was quickly transported to a hospital to have his injuries treated.

Grand Ledge Police were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police, Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and the Grand Ledge Area Fire and Rescue.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

Michigan State University Railroad Club and Pere Marquette 1225 in East Lansing, October 5,...
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
Players and coaches have been going through the grind leading up to game week, and the...
News 10′s Spartan Football Kick-Off Special
Warm weather continues to start September