Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have sent the all clear after a brief standoff at a Grand Ledge grocery store.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, officers from the Grand Ledge Police Department were called to the Meijer store on Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge on reports of a man threatening suicide. The callers said the suicidal man was armed with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man still armed, and ‘bleeding heavily’ from an apparent self-inflicted neck wound.

For public safety concerns, the store was evacuated and closed while police dealt with the situation.

After a brief standoff, Grand Ledge Police were able to to take the 28-year-old into custody. He was quickly transported to a hospital to have his injuries treated.

Grand Ledge Police were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police, Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and the Grand Ledge Area Fire and Rescue.

