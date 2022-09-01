Plan for extra driving time to Spartan Stadium this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University sports fans are being asked to allow extra time to travel to Spartan Stadium this year.

MSU Associate Athletic Director Matt Larson said the delays are due to construction projects on nearby roads that are expected to last through the fall.

“With several construction projects on area roads this fall, Spartan athletics is asking fans to allow extra time to arrive at Spartan Stadium,” Larson wrote in a release. “Fans, even those familiar with the area, are also strongly encouraged to use GPS to assist with finding alternate routes.”

Read: Payton and Jeff Thorne to face off Friday during Broncos-Spartans

Road closures expected to have the most impact include:

I-496, from M-99 to Grand Ave (freeway closed eastbound and westbound with traffic detoured on local roads)

Fans from the Grand Rapids area (or coming from the northwest) are encouraged to take I-69 East to US-127 South

Fans from the Kalamazoo area (or coming from the southwest) are encouraged to take I-96 East to US-127 North

Okemos Road closed to thru traffic at Grand River Ave (M-43)

Fans from the Detroit area (or coming from the southeast) are encouraged to get off I-96 West at Exit 110 (Okemos Rd) to avoid the additional traffic on US-127, and then head west on Jolly Road

Freeway exit closed, I-69 West to I-96 West

Fans heading towards the Grand Rapids area (or towards the northwest) after the game are encouraged to head south on US-127 if possible and then head west on I-96

MDOT projects are updated on an interactive map through the State of Michigan’s website. Spartan fans can also sign up to receive game day updates from MSU Police and Public Safety this season by texting SPARTANFB22 to 888777.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.