Payton and Jeff Thorne to face off Friday during Broncos-Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All of us can relate to trying to beat our dads in one sport or another; and you might have even kept a running tally.

For Michigan State junior quarterback Payton Thorne and his father Jeff, it’s time to throw away the record books.

“We’ve competed for years now,” said Jeff. “On the golf course, playing basketball out in the driveway, you name it. But this is the first time it’s been official.”

Friday’s game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Western Michigan Broncos has been circled on the calendar in the Thorne household since January when Jeff was hired as the Broncos’ Offensive Coordinator.

“Our extended family and friends are all going to have fun with it,” Jeff said, “a lot more fun that I think he and I are. We’re in the midst of getting ready for the game.”

Jeff and his son Payton can prepare all they want.

But come Friday, it’s sure to be a new (and perhaps odd) experience.

“Who would have thought the next time that he’d be in Spartan Stadium, he’d be on the other sideline?” said Payton.

“Unique, that’s probably the best way to put it,” said Jeff. “It’s interesting from an emotional perspective.”

A win for Payton means a proud father, but an early number in the loss column for the Broncos.

Jeff knows his son will do whatever it takes to beat him, just like when he was younger.

“He’s a competitive you-know-what,” Jeff said with a chuckle. “He does not like to lose and he comes by that naturally. That’s a natural trait of our family.”

Friday, family first takes a back seat to starting the season 1-0.

“I know he’ll be happy when the game’s over because he’ll be able to coach not against his son,” said Payton.

When asked What Spartan fans might not know about his son, Jeff said Payton excels in the mental game, a trait he passed down.

He has every right to brag (ableit humbly); as a quarterback for E astern Illinois, Jeff Thorne left his mark as 4th all time in total offense, trailing Tony Romo, Sean Payton and Jimmy Garoppolo.

